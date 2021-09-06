Amid rift, TS Singhdeo shares stage with Baghel in Raipur

Singhdeo walked into the function at the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur where the two warring leaders were seen sitting side by side. The Chief Minister had organized the function to celebrate Teeja Poora. Apart from Singhdeo, other ministers were also present at the function.

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo shared stage after a long time in Raipur, after both the leaders blamed each other for pushing the government into turmoil over the issue of rotational chief ministership in the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also invited women spokespersons of the AICC -- Supriya Shrinate, Alka Lamba and Radhika Khera, who were also present at the function. Baghel was also seen dancing at the event.

The Supporters of Singhdeo have been pushing for change for the post of the chief minister, even as the state unit is gearing up for the visit of Rahul Gandhi to Sarguja, which is the stronghold of Singhdeo in the state.

On the issue of rotational Chief Minister, Rahul Gandhi had two meetings last week involving both the leaders. Both Singhdeo and Bhupesh Baghel were present in the first meeting, while the second meeting, on last Friday, took place between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Baghel but saw no decision being taken on a leadership change.

After the meeting, Baghel said that he has invited Rahul Gandhi to visit the state.

But sources say that the issue is not yet over and the top leadership is likely to talk to Singhdeo before arriving at any decision but for the time being Baghel has got a reprieve from Delhi, but is it permanent or temprory, there is no clarity on that and no official statement has been issued.

Singhdeo who is pushing on the formula of rotational chief minister is maintaining a line that everything is in the purview of the party leadership and whatever decision will be taken by them will be accepted.

