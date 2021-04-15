Amid rise in cases, Gurugram containment zones increased to 94 from 61

In an order issued by the district administration on April 7, around 61 areas were demarcated as containment zones.

Gurugram, April 15 (IANS) As the number of Covid-19 cases increase in Gurugram, the number of containment zones has also been increased to 94 from 61 in the district.

The maximum containment zones are in the surrounding areas of Badshahpur and Tigra villages.

Health officials said that newly infected patients are coming from high rise societies located in these areas due to which the administration has to increase the containment zones here.

For preventing infections, the administration has ordered to ensure sanitization and use of masks and sealed these containment zone areas.

Last year the number of containment zones in the district had crossed 100. According to an order, these areas will be classified as containment zones for the next 14 days. If there are no new infections here in the next 14 days, then that area will be excluded from the category of containment zones.

Besides this, District Magistrate Yash Garg on Tuesday ordered all private and public hospitals to reserve 40 per cent of their beds in the general category and 70 per cent beds in ICU/Ventilator for Covid-19 patients.

Moreover, the data of available beds will have to be uploaded on the platform ‘onemapggm.gmda.gov.in' of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority by the hospitals.

The Gurugram district on Wednesday had recorded 1,151 fresh coronavirus cases, the district's highest single day spike in cases so far. One death was also reported from the city, taking the district's Covid toll to 371, officials said.

The active cases count is now 7,039 of which 6,557 are in home isolation.

