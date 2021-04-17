Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Reliance provides 30 tonnes medical oxygen to Indore

A tanker from Gujarat's Jamnagar reached Indore on Saturday carrying 30 tonnes of medical oxygen amid its shortage in the hospitals of the city.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Minister Tulsi Silavat and the party's city president Gaurav Ranadive welcomed the tanker around 10 pm on Chandan Nagar's Dhar road."The oxygen tanker has been sent by Reliance Industries which will be extremely useful for the city," Silavat said while speaking to reporters."This medical oxygen tanker has come as a lifeline for the city. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had talked to Reliance Company regarding this, after which this tanker came, the people of Indore are grateful to him," Ranadive, BJP City President, told media.Upon the arrival of District Collector Manish Singh the tanker was piloted towards the refill station.The tanker was decorated and the BJP leaders also performed a puja on the arrrival of the tanker containing 30 tonnes of medical oxygen, which will be used to save the lives of COVID-19 patients . Local MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya were also present.As India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.Prime Minister directed officials that use of Remdesivir and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed.On the issue of supply of medical oxygen, the Prime Minister directed that the installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be sped up. 162 PSA Oxygen plants are being installed in 32 States/UTs from PM CARES. The officers informed that 1 lakh cylinders are being procured and they will be supplied to states soon. The officers briefed the PM that they are in constant supply with 12 high burden states in assessing the current and future requirement of medical oxygen.Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has initiated the process of tendering to import 50,000 MT of medical grade oxygen. The oxygen supply situation remains critical in 12 high-burden states with the demand expected to soar by April 30. These states are Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The government will supply 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT to these 12 states on April 20, 25 and 30 to meet their demands.(ANI)