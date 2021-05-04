Amid shortage, Odisha govt to prioritise COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries awaiting 2nd dose

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): Amid the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Odisha government will prioritise beneficiaries who are waiting to take their second dose and has asked district authorities to plan sessions accordingly.



If vaccine remains available after catering to the second dose beneficiaries, it should be used for the first dose of left out frontline workers and healthcare workers, a statement from the state government said.

COVID-19 vaccination will continue from Monday to Saturday during lockdown imposed throughout the state from May 5 to 1. On Sundays, centres will be closed for sanitization.

The eligible persons including healthcare workers, frontline workers, persons above the age of 18 will be allowed to travel to vaccination centres in their own vehicles, taxies and auto-rickshaws during the lockdown.

There are currently 62,979 active COVID-19 cases in Odisha, as per the union health ministry. A total of 3,97,575 recoveries and 2,068 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

