Amid spike in Covid cases, Chandigarh shuts Rock Garden

Chandigarh, April 13 (IANS) Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the local administration on Tuesday closed the famed Rock Garden for visitors.

Also, the rain-fed Sukhna Lake will be closed for public every weekend.

As per the new set of orders issued by the UT administration, night curfew will now come into force from 10 p.m. instead of 10.30 p.m. and will continue till 5 a.m. daily.