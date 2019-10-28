Amid suspense, BJP-Sena leaders separately meet Governor

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Amid the suspense over the government formation, ruling allies Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena leaders met Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari, separately here on Monday.

The first to call on the Governor was Shiv Sena's Transport Minister in the outgoing cabinet Diwakar Raote, and BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis followed later at the Raj Bhavan shortly, official sources said.

"I called on the Governor to extend Diwali greetings only. It's been my tradition since the past over five decades," Raote told IANS after emerging from the brief meeting.

However, he said that there was no other political discussion and requested that "no political motives should be attributed to the "courtesy call" on the Governor. Fadnavis also called on the Governor shortly, and said he conveyed Diwali greetings to him and briefed him on the state political and post-polls situation. "Met Governor Koshyari ji and wished him on the occasion of Diwali. Also apprised him on the current scenario," Fadnavis tweeted later. The BJP-Sena are currently engaged in a massive tug-of-war over the government formation, four days after the assembly results were announced on October 24. While Fadnavis has confidently reiterated that the BJP-Sena 'Maha-Yuti' (grand alliance) will return to power, ally Sena has been playing hard ball, muddying the political waters Both parties are also engaged in luring independents to their fold to boost their numbers and strengthen their bargaining power, leading to uncertainties. According to sources on both sides, despite the anxiety in political circles, the situation on government formation is likely to become clear only by the first week of November. qn/prs