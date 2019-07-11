Amid testing times, Congress needs young and energetic leadership: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Against the backdrop of the political crisis in Karnataka and Goa, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that the party is facing testing times and needs an immediate revival through a young and energetic leadership.

"We need to strengthen the Congress in this hour of tension. A serious situation has arisen after Rahul's Gandhi's decision to quit as the party president. There is a need of young and energetic party chief who could communicate his energy throughout the country," said Scindia."The party must move ahead together on the path shown by Rahul Gandhi to win back the trust of the country again," he added.The senior leader expressed confidence that the Congress-JDS coalition government would survive despite BJP's efforts to topple it."The only intention of BJP is to murder and destroy democracy They did the same thing in Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur as well. I have full faith that the Congress-JDS government will survive in Karnataka," said ScindiaScindia recently resigned from the post of Congress' general secretary. A day after that, posters had emerged outside the party's state office here on Tuesday appealing to Rahul Gandhi to appoint him as the next party president. The appeal was made on the behalf of all Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee workers. (ANI)