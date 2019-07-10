Amid turmoil, Kumaraswamy holds meeting with Water dept

Bengaluru: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday held a meeting of the Board of Directors of Krishna Bhagya Water Corporation, Kaveri Irrigation Corporation and Karnataka Irrigation Corporation in Krishna, amid the political upheaval in the state.

Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Secretary to Government Vijayabhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Prasad, Water Resources Department General Secretary Rakesh Singh and other senior officials and board members were also present at the meeting.

Latest to join the bandwagon was Congress leader Roshan Baig, who resigned from his membership of state Assembly on Tuesday.