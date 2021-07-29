Amid withdrawal of foreign forces, human rights violations in Afghanistan at peak

Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.Last week, a popular comedian in Afghanistan was killed by unidentified gunmen allegedly Taliban in Kandahar province of the country.Nazar Mohammad, better known as Khasha Zwan, was taken out of his home on July 22 and killed, as per Tolo News. The family of the comedian, who previously served in Kandahar Police, has blamed the Taliban for the attack.Apart from it, there is fury on social media against the Taliban group. Netizens are expressing outrage over the "barbarous" action of the Taliban.In various videos circulating on social media, in which Taliban terrorists are seen abducting girls forcefully from her home and killing civilians mercilessly.Apart from videos, a number of sensitive photos are also circulated on many social media platforms.One of the netizens shared a video saying: "These visuals from Kandahar Spin Boldak. How cruel they are! These Talibans ousting the people from their houses and Killing them mercilessly also alleging that they are the supporters of Afghanistan Government."While another said: "Pls send all the rapists and murderers, groomers back to where they belong. Pls also send all the illegal immigrants trying to claim asylum as per their convenience, but pls do something to protect the young children from the atrocities of Taliban in Afghanistan."In another video, several people are seen beating a man mercilessly."By what human criteria can this action be justified? These religions, which consider themselves the omnipotent representatives of God on earth, which religion allowed this kind of savage acts? Even the approach of these animals does not match the predators ...," said a netizen.Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.President Joe Biden had said that the full drawdown of forces would be complete by the end of August and defended pulling troops from Afghanistan. He even made it clear that rebuilding the war-torn country was not the responsibility of the US.The United Nations has expressed concern with the number of reported "serious human rights abuses" and violations alleged in communities most affected by the ongoing military offensive across the country.The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the reports of killing, ill-treatment, persecution and discrimination are widespread and disturbing, creating fear and insecurity. "Those who carry out any such acts must be held accountable."The UN has reiterated that parties are obliged to respect the human rights and dignity of all Afghans, especially those of women and girls who have in the past been subjected to particularly acute forms of discrimination.The Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centres in Afghanistan, and while they have yet to capture any of the country's 34 provincial capitals, said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.As the Taliban seize more territory, the Afghan security forces are consolidating their positions to protect key population centres, including Kabul, he said. (ANI)