Amidst govt formation efforts, NCP core committee meets in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Amid efforts to form a government in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) core committee met at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence here on Sunday.

Before the meeting, NCP leader Jayant Patil said that the core committee might discuss how to collectively form a government with Congress and Shiv Sena in the state.



"The party is expected to discuss issues related to the formation of government in Maharashtra among other things. I feel the party will talk about how to form a government collectively," Patil told media persons here.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule earlier this week after all the parties failed to form a government in the state.

BJP and Shiv Sena parted ways due to differences over power-sharing after fighting the assembly polls together, sending the state into political uncertainty. The Shiv Sena is now in parley with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state.

The BJP is the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

