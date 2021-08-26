Amit Aggarwal on what it means to resurge and redefine yourself

Featuring 35 unique styles and silhouettes in colours ranging from moss, sage, forest green, roseate, azalea, lisianthus, taffy, mulberry, fuchsia to eggplant and indigo. This elaborate collection brings emotion to garments using intricate materials like glass fibre, raffia palm and optic fibre to spin architectural structures into fluid ensembles.

Innovating with technique, the ensembles feature hand painting through marbling pattern over discarded PVC and hand woven polymer The process of hand painting has also been applied in gradient over tulle and silks. The collection highlights the use of the brands signature metallic polymers which has been used for intricate pleating, 3D hand embroidered thread work and metallic cording in detailed silhouettes which are structured yet fluid, personifying hope, acceptance and new paths.

The designer spoke exclusively to IANSlife revealing details. Read Excerpts:

Q: How important is it to celebrate life and the beauty it has to offer especially after the experience of the pandemic"

A: The past year and half has been a journey of self-discovery for not just me but for all of us as a collective race. We have all taken the time to pause, reflect, reassess and move forward with a new consciousness about what truly matters. Our latest couture collection Metanoia is my memoir of this journey wherein upon reflection, I understood that everything I have ever needed has always been inherently within me. When faced with uncertainty, I realised that it is the 3 primary elements that formed the core of my being and allowed me to emerge again with a new perspective; Earth- grounded and nurtured me, Water, much like itself allowed me to be moulded the way I wanted to flow and Air that carried me forward with my wings spread far and wide.

While this collection chronicles my journey, I believe it is our collective story. Hence, Metanoia, is an ode to the spirit of humans, their survival and resurgence.

Q: New age brides are looking at ensembles witch have qualities of glamour, utility and modern silhouettes, do you agree?

A: I believe that today's brides want and should be able to enjoy their own wedding without being weighed down; hence, the preferred choice are of ensembles that are light, fuss free, crush proof and easy to navigate with a keen focus on craftsmanship and unparalleled quality. Ensembles that are made to measure and timeless so they can be repurposed for years to come.

Brides are more focused on seeking and building loyalty with niche brands that have a unique signature that makes them feel understood and that I believe will continue to be an important aspect when it comes to their choices.

Q: Many people confuse vocal for local as a vote for traditional wear but these are two entirely different concepts, do you agree and how is your brand supporting artisans?

A: Absolutely, to me vocal for local means understanding our heritage, crafts and culture and finding a way to work with unique materials and techniques with a keen focus on traditional craftsmanship. This creates a new language that makes it relevant for years to come.

Our brand has been built on the ethos of innovating with newer materials and techniques and training our craftsmen to work with these so that they are empowered to evolve and can continue to sustain their craft.

The future of fashion relies entirely on taking care of our craftsmen and crafts community and we are dedicated to help build this future.

Q: Indian designers are looking to sell stake and bring in investment to diversify into high street labels...is this something you want for your brand

A: At Amit Aggarwal, our endeavour has always been to create something unique that makes the wearer resonate with their inherent spirit and allows them to celebrate their true selves. Everything that we do is centred around this vision. I believe evolution is a part of every business and journey and the path eventually reveals itself, however, it is the founding vision that must stay at the heart of every move. We are committed to creating what's best for our patrons and craftsmen and that will continue to be our focus.

