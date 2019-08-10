Amit Shah, other BJP leaders may join celebrations on Telangana Liberation Day: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that Home Minister Amit Shah might attend the Telangana Liberation Day function in the state which the party organises every year.

"For the last many years, the BJP has been celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day. This year also we are going to celebrate the occasion, Amit Shahji or other Ministers may attend the event but the names are yet to be decided," Reddy told ANI here.

Telangana Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948.On that day, the Nizam of Hyderabad had announced a ceasefire and the surrender of his troops, paving the way for annexation of Hyderabad in Indian Union.Reddy also urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government to not come under pressure from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and declare the celebration an official event."We will not stop the celebrations if the AIMIM tries to disrupt us. We will celebrate it but we also want to celebrate it officially. We request the Telangana state government to organise a programme on the day," added Reddy.BJP has always accused TRS of coming under pressure from the AIMIM and not celebrating the day with fervour it deserves.Earlier on Thursday, state unit BJP president Dr K Laxman had said he would request Home Minister Shah to declare September 17 as the Liberation Day."In Telangana, the liberation of Hyderabad was not celebrated officially by the government due to the pressure from AIMIM. We are going to appeal Amit Shah to see that September 17 is declared as the Liberation Day," said Laxman said. (ANI)