Amit Shah accuses Cong of trying to open Assam to infiltrators

Addressing a public gathering in western Assam's Nalbari, Shah said that Congress always termed his Bharatiya Janata Party as a non-secular party, but itself forged alliance with the Muslim League in Kerala and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam.

Guwahati, Jan 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that the Congress and its electoral ally AIUDF in Assam wanted to open the gates for the infiltrators in a bid to increase their "vote bank".

He claimed during Congress rule, over 10,000 Assamese youths had killed and the party instigated enmity between the tribals and non-tribals, and Assamese and non-Assamese people.

Addressing the "Vijay Sankalp" rally ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, he said that during the governance of Congress in Assam, over a hundred rhinos had been killed in Kaziranga, but the BJP government made the world-famous national park free from the illegal armed intruders.

"The BJP government in Assam would turn the state free from the frequent agitations, free from the recurring floods and free from the corruption. The BJP governments both at the Centre and Assam would protect and develop the Assamese culture and traditions followed by the various ethnic and non-ethnic communities," Shah said.

He said that during the Congress regime, Assam received only Rs 79,000 crore from the 13th Finance Commission but the government led by the BJP gave Rs 1.55 lakh crore to the state under the 14th Finance Commission.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has given top most priority for the development of the northeastern states and given Bharat Ratna to famous singer Bhupen Hazarika, came 40 times in the region to take forward the progress of the region."

The Home Minister, highlighting the Central government's contribution to Assam, said that over 20,000 km road and several bridges, including six over the Brahmaputra river, and a new modern giant terminal at the Guwahati airport had already been constructed.

"Rs 46,000 crore have been given to Assam for the development of the gas and oil-based infrastructure," he said.

Praising Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for good Covid management, the Home Minister said that thousands of crores of financial assistance were given to the people distressed by the pandemic.

Sonowal, Sarma, BJP national Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, who is in-charge of the party's Assam affairs, and Assam BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass among others also attended the gathering.

Amit Shah, who had arrived in Guwahati early on Saturday, addressed two rallies in Assam, attended several government events in Guwahati and also addressed the 69th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's short visit to Jerenga Pothar in Sivasagar in eastern Assam to launch the state government's mega programme to distribute land "patta" (land allotment permit) to 1,06,940 landless indigenous people on Saturday and Shah's tour to Assam come in the run-up to the state Assembly elections.

--IANS

sc/vd