Amit Shah attends evening aarti at Bahuchar Mata Temple in Gandhinagar's Mansa village

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attended evening aarti at Bahuchar Mata Temple in his paternal village, Mansa in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat.



Earlier in the day, Amit Shah participated in the programme concerning the reconstruction and installation of the idol at Bahuchar Mata Temple in Mansa village.

"Today I visited my paternal village at Mansa (Gujarat) and participated in programmes concerning reconstruction and installation of idol at Bahuchur Mata Temple. May the blessings of Mata Rani be with everyone," he said in a tweet.

Shah also attended Pratishtha Mahotsav in Mansa Village. (ANI)

