Amit Shah campaigns for Khushbu in Chennai

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for party's candidate actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar here on Saturday.

Sundar who had joined the BJP recently is contesting from the Thousand Lights constituency here. Her main opponent is DMK candidate N. Ezhilan.

Shah, standing on an open vehicle, waved at the people and sought their support for Sundar and the alliance party candidates.