Amit Shah chairs National Security Strategies Conference, discussions held on internal security challenges

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired the National Security Strategies Conference at the Intelligence Bureau headquarters in which deliberations were held on internal security challenges and measures to tackle them firmly were discussed.



Shah chaired the conference to review overall security matters across the country and policing issues with the DGPs, IGPs of all states, Union Territories and Central government.

The meeting was organised by the Intelligence Bureau and was attended by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and his colleagues, and senior Home Ministry officials.

The Conference was held both in physical and virtual mode. Most of the DGPs and IGPs of states and UTs attended the meeting through virtual mode. Heads of intelligence services and officers active on-field duties in sensitive areas also attended the meeting.

The conference, which is learnt to be the review meeting of annual DGP's and IGP's meeting being chaired by Prime Minister in December, started around 3 pm and continued till late in the evening. (ANI)