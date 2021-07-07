Amit Shah congratulates newly appointed union ministers

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Congratulating the leaders who took oath as Union Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the entire cabinet will make its best contribution in taking the welfare policies of the government to the people and achieving the resolve of self-reliant India.



"Congratulations to all the colleagues who took oath as the minister. I believe that the entire cabinet under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji will make its best contribution in taking the welfare policies of the government to the people and in achieving the resolve of Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) with full devotion and dedication. #Govt4Growth," tweeted Shah.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took Twitter to congratulate the newly inducted ministers in the cabinet.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the colleagues who took oath today as members of the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire team will work ardently under the guidance of Modiji to build a developed and strong India and stand the test of #Govt4Growth," tweeted Singh.

As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

Some of the key figures inducted into PM Modi's cabinet expansion on Wednesday include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Meanwhile, seven Ministers of State (MoS) have been promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Wednesday.

Former MoS G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Raj Kumar Singh, Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya took oath as Cabinet Ministers on Wednesday at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders. (ANI)

