Amit Shah congratulates para-athletes for winning medals in Tokyo Paralympics

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated all para-athletes who won medals in Tokyo Paralympics.



"I convey my heartfelt congratulations to all medal-winning para-athletes at Paralympic Games. Avani Lekhara has made India proud by winning a gold medal. Bhavina Patel, the daughter of Gujarat has made the people of the state proud," Shah said at an event in Ahmedabad.

Earlier today, the Union Home Minister took Twitter to congratulate the medallists in Tokyo Paralympics.

"Historic! Making every Indian proud by winning the gold medal with her hard work and excellence in the Paralympics. Many congratulations to Avani Lekhara. The entire nation salutes your passion and dedication to raise the honour of the Tricolour in the world," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

"Well done Yogesh Kathuniya! Congratulations on winning the Silver Medal in Paralympics. Nation rejoices your remarkable achievement. The nation is witnessing a historic morning...So proud of our athletes! Congratulations to Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning the Silver medal and Bronze medal respectively in Men's Javelin throw event in Paralympics," he said.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday.

The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya on Monday clinched silver after registering his season-best attempt of 44.38 in the men's F56 final at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Yogesh threw 44.38 in his sixth and final attempt to take up the top spot before Claudiney Batista of Brazil fired 44.57 in his first attempt to dethrone the Indian athlete.

Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) here at National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday.

Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58. (ANI)