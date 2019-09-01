Amit Shah flags off development schemes worth Rs 290 cr in Silvassa

Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Flagging off development schemes worth over Rs 290 crore, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Silvassa has been neglected long enough and the people were awaiting development in the region.



"Today I have received the honour of flagging off development schemes worth over Rs 290 crore. The people of Silvassa have been neglected long enough and they were awaiting development in the region," Shah said.

The Home Minister was here to inaugurate a health and wellness centre.

He said that development started in the region after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in the year 2014.

"The pace of the development further increased after Praful Patel became the administrator of the union territory. I can say with confidence that in terms of development, the region will soon become one of the best in the country," Shah said.

"Silvassa is amid a beautiful landscape with rivers and mountains all around it," he added.

He said that the health and wellness centre inaugurated here will come as a blessing for the people and will improve the quality of healthcare. (ANI)