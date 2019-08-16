Amit Shah fulfilled the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Manohar Lal Khattar

Jind (Haryana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah fulfilled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of a united India by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and scrapping Article 35-A.

The remark came during his speech at the inauguration of martyr's memorial in Jind in the honour of freedom fighter Madan Lal Dhingra."I would like to congratulate our Prime Minister and our 'Lauh Purush' (Iron Man) Amit Shah, who, like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, came from the land of Gujarat and fulfilled his dream by scrapping Article 370 and Article 35-A on August 5," Khattar said."15 days back in Jammu and Kashmir, the tricolour was hoisted along with the state's separate flag. But after 72 years of struggle, the government determined to unite the nation. The dream of One Nation, One Constitution has been achieved," he added.On the occasion, the Chief Minister also paid tributes to freedom fighters and said that people should continue to remember and honour the sacrifices of their previous generations."To honour freedom fighter Madan Lal Dhingra's memory, we should all develop the spirit of putting the country first and then nobody will be able to harm our nation," said Khattar. (ANI)