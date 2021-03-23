Amit Shah holds roadshow in Medinipur in West Bengal

Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow here to boost the prospect of BJP candidates in the assembly elections.



Thousands of people participated in the roadshow carrying BJP flags and wearing caps and 'gamcha' with BJP symbol. 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans were also raised by the participants.

Earlier addressing a public gathering at South 24 Parganas, Shah attacked the Trinamool Congress government while referring to the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Modiji had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you see any of it? 'Bhatija' and his associates siphoned off all the funds," he alleged.

"But you don't worry. Once we come to power, we will form an SIT and probe all the discrepancies of these funds. None will be let off the hook," he said.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

