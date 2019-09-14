Amit Shah inaugurates exhibition based on PM Modi's life

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP working president JP Nadda was also present at the event.

The exhibition showcases the work done by Prime Minister Modi.



"Today inaugurated an exhibition based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters. Modi's entire life is a symbol of sacrifice, dedication and service," Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "I am confident that this exhibition will inspire everyone, especially the youth for their duties towards the country and society." (ANI)