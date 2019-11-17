Amit Shah launches 'Winter Grade Diesel' for Ladakh

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the supply of 'Winter Grade Diesel' in Ladakh via video conferencing.

It has been developed by the Indian Oil Corporation to address the problem of loss of fluidity in fuel during extreme winter conditions.

During the winter season, the temperature in Ladakh goes below -25 degree celsius to -30 degree celsius. The Winter Grade Diesel, which has been developed by the IOCL's Panipat Refinery, is usable up to -33 degree celsius.Speaking on the occasion, Shah said: "This is the work done by our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Ladakh had to face injustice for thousands of years but now it is witnessing development. It is a new dawn in Leh, Ladakh."The Home Minister said that he had assured the people of both Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - that the pace of development in both regions will move fast by taking into consideration what their needs are.He asserted that the step would boost tourism and economy in Ladakh.Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal were also present at the launch.Pradhan said that all diesel taxi vehicles in Ladakh stop working in the winter season as diesel gets frozen but now people can use Winter Grade diesel.Meanwhile, a petrol pump owner from Ladakh said, "I am very glad that the IOCL has developed Winter Grade Diesel in Ladakh which is a first here." (ANI)