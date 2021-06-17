Amit Shah likely to visit Gujarat on June 20-21

Gandhinagar June 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit his home state Gujarat for two days on June 20 and 21, sources said on Thursday.

Though there has been no official communique about Shah's visit yet, but sources said the Home Minister is likely to inaugurate two flyovers near Gandhinagar on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway (SG Road), one over the Vaishnodevi Circle and the other at Khoraj.