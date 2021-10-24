Amit Shah made no new announcements for J-K during visit: CPM leader

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Former member of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and senior leader of Communist Party of India Marxist Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday expressed unhappiness over recent remarks made by Union Minister Amit Shah and said that the Home Minister repeated his old adages and made no new announcements for the Union Territory.



"I had lots of expectations from Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir but unfortunately, he (Shah) repeated his old adage ways and made no new announcements for the Union Territory," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Tarigami said, "We expected that maybe after the arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah in the UT, he will say something about the recently held meeting between the Prime Minister and Jammu and Kashmir leaders, about what all the government has done for the UT. Instead, he reiterated that there will be delimitation, elections and then there will be a restoration of statehood at the appropriate time. I wonder why such things? Giving statehood is not an obligation on the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

"Political parties of J-K believe that a great injustice happened with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by dividing and downsizing the state into two union territories. Even in the meeting with the Prime Minister, all the political parties demanded not to divide the state in two Union Territories. Parties demand the restoration of full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir " he said.

CPI (M) leader questioned the return of 'normalcy' in Jammu and Kashmir and said, "Even today, if you go to Kashmir, you will see in every corner that there are security forces sitting and keeping a vigil. To whom do you want to say normalcy has returned? Civilian killings continue, labourers and businessman killings continue.... is this normalcy? Still, you create a drama of normalcy. It is a way of deceiving the country in my eyes."

Union Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit from October 23 to 25 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah on Saturday said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections. Union Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was interacting with members of Jammu and Kashmir's youth clubs on Saturday. (ANI)

