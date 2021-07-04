Amit Shah meets All Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation from Kashmir

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Days after the forced conversion and marriage of two Sikh girls in Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met a delegation of the All Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee from Kashmir in New Delhi.



"Met a delegation from All Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee-Kashmir," tweeted Shah today.

This comes four days after a Sikh delegation met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and submitted a memorandum over the alleged forced conversion and marriage of Sikh girls in Kashmir and demanded UP-like anti-conversion law in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the meeting that took place on June 29, MoS Reddy said that he will discuss what action needs to be taken in the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"A delegation has come here to submit a representation to the Government of India. The forced conversion and marriage of Sikh girls in Kashmir is wrong and the delegation has submitted a memorandum over it. I'll discuss this with Union Home Minister, regarding the action that needs to be taken," said Reddy.

BJP leader RP Singh while talking to ANI said that in the memorandum, the delegation demanded an 'anti-conversion law' to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir for the protection of Sikh girls.

"The incident of forced nikah of an 18-year-old Silk girl with a 60-year-old man is not a standalone incident of religion conversation. The religious conversation of Sikh girls has been going on for a long time. We have requested the minister of state for Home Affairs to ask the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor to enact a law against love jihad, like the ones passed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh government, in Kashmir as well. The Minister should ask the LG to bring an ordinance for the protection of Sikh girls," he said.

On Sunday, a Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) delegation met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and sought the safe return of a Sikh girl to her family, who was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted and married off in Srinagar.

DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also questioned the silence of Jammu and Kashmir's regional parties on the issue of the alleged abduction and forcible conversion of two Sikh girls in Srinagar who were also allegedly married off forcefully. (ANI)

