Amit Shah meets party workers at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi residence in Hubbali

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): After administering polio drops to a child at Union parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi's House in Hubballi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met BJP party workers.

Shah interacted with the party workers for a couple of minutes and was presented with a stole by the BJP workers.



Yesterday, the Union Home Minister, who attended a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act Maha Jana Jagruthi Samavesha had also held a series of meetings with local BJP leaders. (ANI)