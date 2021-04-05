Amit Shah meets soldiers injured in Bijapur Naxal attack

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday afternoon met the soldiers injured in the Bijapur Naxal attack at the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital here.



Earlier in the day, Shah and Baghel laid wreaths on the coffins of 14 security personnel killed in the attack here.

"I held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces. The officers said that this fight should not weaken, which shows that the morale of our jawans is intact," said the Home Minister while speaking to reporters after his meeting with Baghel.

Shah also met CRPF personnel at the Basguda camp in the Bijapur district.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives while over 3o sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village.

Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the attack, on Sunday said that there was no intelligence or operational failure in the operation. (ANI)