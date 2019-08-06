Amit Shah moves Article 370, J-K Reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha.

Shah also introduced Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 in the Lower House of Parliament.

A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state, and that the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.



The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a union territory without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.

Taking the opposition by surprise, the reorganisation bill and the resolution to repeal Article 370 were tabled in the House amidst uproarious scenes with major opposition parties resisting it. The opposition complained that they had not got advance information about the bill.

