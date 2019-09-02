Amit Shah offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers to Lord Ganpati at Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most prominent Ganesh Pandals, in Mumbai on Monday.

Earlier in the day, he visited the revered Siddhivinayak Temple in the city on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



Shah was given a warm welcome at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on his arrival by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers.

The BJP president wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Heartiest good wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," he tweeted in Hindi.

The 10-day Hindu festival is observed to celebrate Lord Ganesha's birthday.

On Sunday, the minister also addressed his party's 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. (ANI)

