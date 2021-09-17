Amit Shah, other Union Ministers, wish PM Modi on his birthday

Amit Shah tweeted, "Happy birthday to the most beloved leader of the country, PM @narendramodi. I pray to God for your good health and long life. Modi Ji not only gave the country the thought of thinking ahead of time and proving its resolve with the culmination of hard work, but also showed it by making it a reality. In the form of Modi Ji, the country has got such a strong and decisive leadership, which has not only given a dignified life by connecting crores of poor deprived of their rights to the mainstream, but has also shown through his tireless hard work that what a democratic leadership is like."Shah added, "Modi Ji has set a unique example of parallel coordination of security, welfare of poor, development and historical reforms. The determination and dedication of @narendramodi ji has created a new energy and confidence in the countrymen, due to which today the country is moving towards self-reliance by setting new records. Every moment of Modi ji's life is dedicated to the service of the poor, farmers and the underprivileged. I appeal to all the workers to participate in the service work under the #SevaSamarpan of @BJP4India on the birthday of Modi Ji and also to take the welfare schemes of the BJP governments to the people."Other Ministers also extended their wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his tweet, "Wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday. Known for his decision-making ability, imagination and farsightedness, his resolve to making a self-reliant India is symbolic of his vision and strong will.""Happy Birthday Dear Narendra Bhai. The immense patriotism, the readiness to work hard, the ability to make decisions and the self-confidence shown by you to take Mother Bharati to the highest glory is unprecedented. @narendramodi #HappyBdayModiji," said a tweet from Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari."Greetings to @PMOIndia @narendramodi on his birthday today. My prayers for his long and healthy life. Dedication to Maa Bharati has guided his every step. Very reassuring to have such leadership at such challenging times. Honoured to serve under his guidance," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said in a tweetUnion Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted, "Heartiest birthday wishes to the PM of the country, Shri @NarendraModi Ji, who put the Indian culture and capabilities on the world stage. Under your able leadership, the country is setting new records of development. I wish you long life from Lord Somnath. #HappyBdayModiji."The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7. (ANI