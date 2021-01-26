Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, other union ministers wish the nation on 72nd Republic Day

Greeting the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, " 'Republic Day' is a symbol of India's multicolored diversity and rich cultural heritage. I remember all the great personalities whose struggle enforced our Constitution to this day in 1950 and also salute all the brave men who have protected the Indian Republic with their valor.""Warm wishes to all citizens of India on the occasion of 72nd #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" wrote Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his official Twitter handle.Union Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari also congratulated the citizens."Hearty congratulations to all the citizens on Republic Day," the minister tweeted.Extending greetings on the occasion, Union Railways, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on the occasion said that Republic Day is an occasion to celebrate the sovereignty and spirit of being Indian."As we commemorate 72nd #RepublicDay, let us remember all those individuals who gave us a Constitution that ensures the well-being of all citizens. This is a day to celebrate our nation's sovereignty & spirit of being Indian," tweeted Goyal.Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the occasion tweeted, "Let us stand united to celebrate the glory of our Republic and feel proud of being an Indian. Happy #RepublicDay.""Greetings to all my fellow Indians on the joyous occasion of 72nd #RepublicDay" tweeted Union Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wishing the citizens on Republic Day.Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan hoisted the national flag at his residence on the 72nd Republic Day.Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Information and Broadcasting, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar too congratulated the countrymen on the occasion."Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," Javadekar tweeted.Wishing people on Republic Day, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tweeted, "Happy Republic Day... Jai Hind.."Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades set up at various places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge, and other locations ahead of the Republic Day parade.India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today. (ANI)