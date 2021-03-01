Amit Shah receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah administered the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.



According to his Ministry officials, doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah.

On August 2 last year, Shah had said on Twitter that he tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the virus.

He was later admitted to the AIIMS for post-COVID treatment.

The minister in a tweet had thanked all those who wished for his recovery.

Earlier on Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



Soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS Delhi, he tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS."



"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he added.



The COVID-19 vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield, were made available to the general public from today. (ANI)