Amit Shah requests Delhi LG Baijal to hold talks with JNU representatives

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): In the backdrop of violence that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to meet representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and hold talks, said sources.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has also called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of JNU to his office today.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in connection with the violence.Also, all 34 JNU students who were admitted to hospital for treatment yesterday, have been discharged, a senior doctor informed ANI.On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards' maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)