Amit Shah said BJP has plans to form governments in Nepal, Sri Lanka: Tripura CM

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 15 (ANI): Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has plans to expand their party in the neighbouring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka.



The Tripura CM while addressing the party workers in Agartala recalled a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then BJP national president, during his visit to the state and said, "When the home minister was our party chief, while discussion we said that BJP had come to power in several states."

"In response, the minister (then BJP chief) said that Nepal and Sri Lanka are still left. He said that we have to expand the party to Sri Lanka and Nepal. We have to win there too," Deb added.

Biplab Kumar Deb was addressing the party workers at an event in the state capital of Tripura. (ANI)