Amit Shah shares Sadhguru's CAA video, says 'stop believing lies, half-truths'

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Stop believing lies and half-truths on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday while sharing a video Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in which he supported the new citizenship legislation.

"Stop believing lies and half-truths on CAA. Here is a very well articulated explanation by @SadhguruJV Ji. I urge everyone, especially the youth, to watch and get a historical perspective on why we need CAA. Do share it with others too. #IndiaSupportsCAA," Shah tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the Sadhguru's video on the microblogging site about the Act, which has triggered widespread protests across the country.

Supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Sadhguru said that it is "too little compassion, coming too late."

"In my opinion, CAA is too little compassion, coming too late. This Bill is only focused on religious persecution. Looking at the reactions on the street, the vehemence with which people are fighting, I was wondering did I miss something. Am I not getting something here," Sadhguru told a gathering while speaking on CAA, NRC and the protests against them. (ANI)

