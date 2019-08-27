Amit Shah shifts to late Prime Minister Vajpayee's residence

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved into the residence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 6A, Krishna Menon Marg in the national capital.

Shah was earlier staying at 11, Akbar Road residence.



The Home Minister was allotted Vajpayee's bungalow after the BJP stormed back into power for a second successive time in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Krishna Menon Marg residence was lying vacant following Vajpayee's demise last year. The house-warming ceremony had been conducted on August 15. (ANI)

