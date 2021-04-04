Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM over Bijapur encounter

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in connection with the encounter between the security forces and Naxalites near Tarrem in Bijapur district.



Shah also asked the Director-General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to go to Chhattisgarh and take stock of the situation.

Acting upon the order, Kuldiep Singh reached Chhattisgarh in the morning and looked after the operational work.

Around 21 security personnel are still missing following the encounter with Naxals, out of which seven are from CRPF.

The Minister on Sunday expressed deep grief over the killing of five jawans in the encounter between the security forces and Naxalites near Tarrem in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

"I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace and progress. May injured recover soon," Shah tweeted.

Five security personnel were killed and around 30 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said. (ANI)

