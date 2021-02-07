Amit Shah speaks to Uttarakhand CM over Chamoli flood situation, assures help

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauliganga river increased suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district on Sunday."Regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I have spoken to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, DGs of ITBP and NDRF. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Devbhoomi," Shah said."Some more NDRF teams are being airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. We are constantly monitoring the situation," he added.Air Force and other disaster relief forces on standby.As many as 150 people feared to be dead in the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area, officials said."100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI.Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM has stated that the water flow in the Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag."The water level of the river is now one meter above normal but the flow is decreasing. Chief Secretary, Disaster Secretary, Police officials, and my all teams are monitoring the situation in the disaster control room," he said.A meeting is scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat on relief operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. DGs and Home Ministry officials will attend the meeting.Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed shock over this development saying, "It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking. It's a natural disaster. Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended. There shall not be any hesitation on that."Meanwhile, three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of the Air Force have been stationed in Dehradun and nearby areas for helping in rescue operations in flood-affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on the ground, according to the Indian Air Force officials."The glacier breach has impacted the Rishiganga river and flooding has taken out one bridge being constructed by BRO. The upper reaches of the Rishiganga project also has been damaged. Chamoli, Joshimath and other downstream reaches will be affected," said SN Pradhan, DG NDRF."Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed in Joshimath. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already moved from Dehradun to Joshimath. We are organising airlift for three to four more teams from Delhi to Dehradun onwards to Joshimath," he added.Vivek Pandey, ITBP Spokesperson has said, over 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness and evacuate people. The situation is under control. (ANI)