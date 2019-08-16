Amit Shah to address 'Astha Rally' in Haryana's Jind today

Jind (Haryana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday address a grand public rally in Haryana's Jind district.

The "Astha Rally" assumes significance as it is happening following the announcement of dates for the Haryana assembly elections.

Shah, through the rally, will set the tone for the party's election campaign.



Elections to the 90-member Assembly are due in the state later this year.

The rally will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. (ANI)

