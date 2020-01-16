Amit Shah to address Lucknow rally on Jan 21

Lucknow, Jan 16 (IANS) BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally in Lucknow on January 21 to dispel doubts over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The rally is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's countrywide campaign on the CAA issue. All party leaders have been asked to hold rallies, meetings and discussions on the issue and clear the doubts that have been created by opposition parties.

Besides Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also hold a rally in Meerut city on January 22, while the BJP's Working President J.P. Nadda will take part in a similar event in Agra the following day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already kicked off the BJP's 10-day door-to-door campaign to spread awareness on the new Citizenship law aiming to reach out to nearly 30 million families, to enlighten them about the real purpose of the CAA. Uttar Pradesh ministers and legislators were also undertaking similar exercises in their constituencies. Shah has said, time and again, that the opposition parties and elements with vested interests were trying to misguide the minorities in the country. However, the opposition continues to label the CAA as a violation of secularist principals enshrined in the constitution of India, apart from being discriminatory towards Muslims. The CAA has witnessed widespread protests as it allows illegal Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Christian, Buddhist, and Jain immigrants, excluding Muslims, to obtain Indian citizenship if they arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. More than 2,000 people have been arrested and nearly 5,000 others detained during the protests against the law in different parts of the country. amita/ksk/