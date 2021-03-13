Amit Shah to address rallies in Assam, West Bengal

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in poll-bound Assam on Sunday and two rallies in West Bengal on Monday.



In Assam, he will address public meetings at Margarita at 12:30 pm and at Nazira at 2 pm. He will then leave for West Bengal.

A BJP press release said Shah will hold a roadshow in Kharagpur at 5.15 pm on Sunday evening.

On March 15, he will address public meetings in Jhargram in West Bengal at 11 am and at Ranibandh at 1 pm

He will then reach Guwahati and address a Town Hall programme at 5:30 pm.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased assembly polls beginning March 27. Assam will go for a three-phased election from March 27. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

