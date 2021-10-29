Amit Shah to arrive in Lucknow on Friday

Shah will arrive around noon and will head directly to the Defence Expo ground where he will launch the BJP's membership drive.

Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Lucknow on Friday on a two-day visit to take stock of the BJP's preparations for the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

The party aims at touching the four-crore mark in its membership drive in Uttar Pradesh. He will also flag off the party's LED campaign vehicles from here.

He will then address the office bearers of the Avadh region, where former MLAs, former MPs, in-charge and convener of Lok Sabha in the 2019 general elections will be present.

Later in the day, Shah will visit the party's state headquarters and hold a meeting with the senior leaders and office-bearers.

With just a few months left for the Assemble polls, Shah's visit to Uttar Pradesh is considered significant since he has been the architect of the BJP's success stories in 2014, 2017 and 2019 in the state.

On Saturday, he will leave for Uttarakhand.

The elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh in the months of February-March to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The term of the current Assembly elected in 2017 will expire on May 14, 2022.

In 2017, the BJP had won 312 seats, Samajwadi Party 47 seats, Apna Dal nine, Congress seven, SBSP four and RLD one.

