Amit Shah to be in Bengal again this week, lunch with refugee family

Shah's two day trip slated for February 18-19 is part of the regular visits he has planned to keep up the momentum for the strategy chalked up by the party in the state.

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting poll-bound West Bengal again this week to energise party cadres to fulfil the BJP's goal of winning over 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

On his previous visit on February 11, he had visited Cooch Behar to flag off the fourth phase of the party's 'Parivartan Yatra'.

According to party sources, Shah will, at 10 a.m. on February 18, visit the Sevashram Sangh on Ras Behari Avenue, and at 12 noon, visit Kapil Muni's Ashram at Gangasagar. After this, he will flag off the Parivartan Yatra from Indira Maidan at Naamkhana in South 24 Pargana district.

He is slated to have lunch at the house of a refugee family in Narayanpur at 2 p.m. This assumes significance as the Minister has announced that the process to give citizenship to refugees under the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act will begin after the ongoing Covid vaccination.

Following the lunch, Shah will hold a road show at the Kali Temple in Naamkhana. He will later visit the Aurobindo Bhavan.

On the next day, he will pay tributes to martyrs from West Bengal at the National Library, according to the sources.

--IANS

hindi-vd