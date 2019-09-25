Amit Shah to deliver lecture on national security to civil servants

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 29 will deliver a lecture on national security to former and current civil service officers at an event organised under the banner of Samkalp Former Civil Servants Forum.

Besides the BJP president, senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal is also slated to address the gathering on September 28 and speak on the topic 'Dharm ki Gilani'.



The event, part of a lecture series organised by 'Samkalp', will take place at Teen Murti Bhavan here and will also see other speakers.

'Samkalp' is an organization of the RSS which provides coaching for UPSC aspirants including IAS, IPS, IFS. It also works to inculcate the feeling of nationalism in them. (ANI)

