Amit Shah to discuss law and order strategies with IPS probationers: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah, who will attend the passing out parade ceremony of IPS probationers, will discuss strategies concerning law and order with the officers.

The parade of IPS probationers will be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on August 24.



"Amit Shah will attend the passing out parade in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy tomorrow and he will return to Delhi after attending the function," MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy told ANI.

"The minister will meet the IPS officers and will explain to them the strategies concerning law and order," he added.

The ceremony will mark the conclusion of basic training of the IPS probationers.

The basic training of the IPS probationers of 70 RR (Regular Recruits) started on December 18, 2017. The batch consists of 92 IPS probationers including 12 Lady IPS. Eleven Foreign Officers are also among them including six officers from Royal Bhutan Police and five from Nepal Police.

The passing out parade is considered as the most spectacular among the end-of-term events at the National Police Academy. (ANI)

