Amit Shah to hold meeting on J-K today

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with other senior BJP leaders on Tuesday.

BJP Working President JP Nadda, General Secretary BL Santosh, Jammu and Kashmir party President and Deputy Chief Minister Ravinder Rana and Kavinder Gupta will attend the meeting.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to join the meeting.

Earlier today, PM Modi, Shah, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State (MoS) for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal arrived at the Parliament for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. (ANI)

