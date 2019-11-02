Amit Shah to inaugurate SCOJtEx-2019 on Nov 4

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will inaugurate the four-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue (SCOJtEx-2019) scheduled from November 4 in New Delhi.

The main focus of the exercise shall be to test the region's preparedness and resilience towards effective activation of inter- governmental interaction for immediate response.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is hosting joint urban earthquake rescue for all eight SCO member countries, with the aim to rehearse the disaster response mechanism, share knowledge, experience, technology and also for mutual coordination.

"This exercise shall also provide an opportunity to enhance the coordination and co-operation involving multi-agency operations in an earthquake scenario," the ministry said in a statement. The four-day long simulation exercise shall be held from November 4 to November 7 at Delhi. Participants from eight member countries - China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - will participate in this exercise. The simulation exercise shall be conducted as per the International Search & Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) methodology and guidelines. There will be a Joint Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue Exercise for member states followed by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization experts meeting from ministries responsible for Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situation. Besides, representatives from INSARAG, Asian Coordination Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), Brazil, Mongolia, South Africa have been invited as observers. sk/rt/bg