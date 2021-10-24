Amit Shah to participate in various events at IIT Jammu today

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will unveil the foundation plaque at the Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) campus during its inauguration ceremony in Jammu.



"During the inauguration ceremony of the permanent campus of IIT Jammu, Shah will unveil the foundation plaque of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C today and a plantation of saplings will also take place after it," an official statement said.

Following these events, Shah will launch 'Saptrishi'- a multidisciplinary research centre at IIT, Jammu.

The launch of the joint 'Dual Degree Programme' and 'Joint Management Development Programme' are also lined up in the events today.

On the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir which began on Saturday, the Union Home Minister will also hold a meeting with the BJP leader of Jammu and will visit Digiyana Gurudwara today. (ANI)