Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for West Bengal on March 21

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said the party's manifesto for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls will be released by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 21 in Kolkata.



"BJP manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections will be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 21 in Kolkata," Vijayvargiya said.

West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

